The Arlington County Police Department will conduct a food drive on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in support of the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
Collection of items will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church, 1125 Patrick Henry Drive; Giant Food, 2901 South Glebe Road; and the county police headquarters, 1425 North Courthouse Road.
Participants can drop off items via vehicle or on foot; those making donations should wear a face covering and observe proper social-distancing protocols.
Items most in need include low-sodium, low-fat and low-sugar items, including canned vegetables, healthy cereal, canned tuna, canned tomato products, canned beans and canned soups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.