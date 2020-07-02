Chelsi Dildine, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, has rotated in to serve as president of the Arlington Rotary Club for the 2020-21 club year.
Having previously served as a Foreign Service Officer for with the U.S. Department of State, Dildine joined the Rotary Club in 2017 after returning from a posting in Istanbul.
“I look forward to leading the club’s upcoming year of community service,” she said upon induction with other new officers and board directors at the club’s “virtual” meeting on June 25.
“We have an amazing club,” Dildine said. “Its fellowship and camaraderie provides great volunteer energy, which has been especially evident the past four months during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Dildine also expressed her thanks to Raquel Neumann, who served as club president over the past year. Over the year, donations of cash and goods totaled about $37,000, in addition to volunteer service by club members.
Other officers for the coming year include president-elect Tony Weaver, secretary Matt Weller and treasurer Carlton Ambrose. The Arlington Rotary Educational Foundation president is Kim Durand, with treasurer Steve Klemp.
The Arlington Rotary Club was founded on July 4, 1929. “Our work this past year marked 90 years of service to the community,” Dildine said. “The next decade will take us to 100. I look forward to being a part of the work we’ll do in that decade.”
For information on the club, see the Website at www.arlingtonrotaryclub.com.
• • •
