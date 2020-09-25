Arlington Rotarians win plaudits at regional level

The Arlington Rotary Club has received a Gold Community Service Award from Rotary International’s regional District 7610.
The award recognizes the club’s service to Arlington during challenging times, which has included work during the current coronavirus situation.
The award also covers the club’s pre-pandemic focus on education, food security and homelessness in 2019-20.
In March, the club quickly shifted its programs and projects to on-line community service, with both club donations and direct public appeals for the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
The club received an additional Significant Achievement Award for its community service project on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in January. More than 200 volunteers assembled blankets for children in affordable housing and for Arlington’s homeless community.
The club recently completed its summer 2020 projects with a blood drive in partnership with Arlington’s Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ and INOVA. Thirty-one pints of blood were collected in the drive, one of three supported by local Rotarians each year.
The club’s major fall fundraising event – its annual Trivia Night Contest – will be held online on Oct. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will help fund community-service initiatives during the remainder of 2020 through spring 2021. Registration is $10 per player.
Rotary District 7610 consists of approximately 50 clubs dedicated to “Service Above Self.” There are more than 35,000 Rotary clubs worldwide, comprising more than a million members.
For more information, see the Website at www.arlingtonrotaryclub.org.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.