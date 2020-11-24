The Arlington County government is seeking public participation in an update of its Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, a part of the Public Spaces Master Plan.
The plan “ will serve as the guiding document for Arlington County’s management practices related to trees, plants, wildlife and more,” county-government officials said.
Under the currently envisioned timeline, work will continue through September 2021, at which point a preliminary draft plan will be presented. The final draft plan is slated for completion in February 2022, followed by County Board consideration and, potentially, adoption several months later.
For full information, see the Website at https://projects.arlingtonva.us/fnrp/.
