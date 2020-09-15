Two Arlington-based non-profit organizations – Bridges to Independence and the Bonder and Amanda Johnson Community Development Corp. – have agreed in principle to merge.
The effort is designed to provide the resources of Bridges to Independence to be focused, in part, on the health, education, financial empowerment and social-service needs of people living in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood.
“Our merger with this great organization will allow Bridges to expand the scope of support it provides to at-risk individuals and families in our community, and increases our capacity to respond to the current economic crisis and meet the ongoing demand for low-income housing in Northern Virginia,” said Bridges to Independence board president Patrick King.
“Our combined organization creates more opportunities to help Arlington families achieve stable, financially-independent futures,” King said.
The merger is expected to be completed in December. Bridges to Independence, which was founded in 1985 and until 2015 was known as the Arlington-Alexandria Coalition for the Homeless, plans to retain the Bonder & Amanda Johnson foundation’s office and community-services center on Shirlington Road in Green Valley.
“Combining forces with Bridges will expand our footprint within the Green Valley community and offer assistance to more families, which is critical during this pandemic environment,” said Bonder and Amanda Johnson Community Development Corp. board president C.C. Jenkins.
