Arlington student uses sweets to support youth at border

In preparation for her bat mitzvah at Temple Rodef Shalom on March 14, Sophie Keppler of Arlington spent six months baking sweets from scratch in a fund-raising effort for children separated from other family members at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Cookies, cakes, brookies and cupcakes were among the creations of Keppler; she even made a 70th-birthday cake and a 18th-birthday cake and the cakes for Velvet Undergrounds anniversary party at O’Sullivan’s.
The $2,000 raised through the initiative have been donated to Tahirih Justice Center, which has a team of people representing families at the border. Keppler delivered the funds (along with cupcakes) to the center, which provided her with a tour and a signed card of thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.