For those who believe that all news articles about the selection of a new poet laureate should be composed in verse form (perhaps even as a limerick), you are going to be disappointed this time out.
Unless you’ve got a word that rhymes with “Karapetkova” you can lend us.
Arlington government officials have announced the selection of Marymount University professor Holly Karapetkova as the community’s new poet laureate. She will complete a two-year term and receive a modest stipend for serving as an advocate for poetry and the literary arts.
Karapetkova, who lives in Arlington with her husband and two children, is a professor in Marymount’s Department of Literature and Languages, and is adept at poetry, prose and translation, county officials said in announcing the appointment.
Arlington’s first poet laureate, Katherine Young, served from 2016-18, then the post was put on hiatus before resurrection this year.
The state government has had a poet laureate since 1936, a year before the federal government created a similar post at the national level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.