Arlington teen becomes first double-winner in Connect with Kids honors

In recent years, the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families has presented separate “Connect with Kids Champions” and “Do for Kids Champions” awards to celebrate those who, in different ways, give of their time in support of local youth.
In 2020, for the first time, one individual has received both awards simultaneously. And he’s just a teenager.
Nathan Liles was lauded for his work in the teen-DJ program of the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Office for Teens. As an eighth-grader (attending Thomas Jefferson Middle School) last year, he was asked to take over the program after his mentor – DJ Jeff – had to take leave.
The result was a teen who stepped up to the plate, bringing with him a “highly professional look and demeanor” to his work.
“His commitment to the program ensured that it continued,” the partnership said in announcing Liles’ award. “His ability to connect with his peers and lead them helped the program to grow and thrive.”
Because Liles’ efforts met the criteria for both the Connect with Kids and Do for Kids awards, he was honored with both.
The Connect with Kids Champion honors were created in 2004 by Mary Ann Moran to salute those in Arlington who build positive and supportive relationships with young people. The Do for Kids Champions honor was added in 2018, saluting those who do wonderful things for local youth.
Recipients of the 2020 Mary Ann Moran Connect with Kids Champions Awards, in addition to Liles, are:
• Tarica Mason was honored for her work in the Extended-Day program at Barcroft Elementary School. “Ms. T” is “always excited to see ‘her kids,’ remembers the details about their lives and listens when they talk – one of the most important ways to connect,” the partnership said.
• Virginia “Ginger” Geoffrey was honored for her work as a Key Club sponsor at Washington-Liberty High School and her support of immigrant and other students first in their families to attend college. Geoffrey and her husband John Andelin have formed “a large, extended family that continues to grow with new generations and build ever-stronger connections.”
• The Adapted-Gymnastics instructors at the Department of Parks and Recreation, who work with students with disabilities, “forming bonds with each athlete so they feel comfortable stepping outside of their comfort zone and trying new and challenging tasks.”
Individual instructors include Grace Chen, Capri Cunniff, Ava Drewer, Anne Felipe, William Gallagher, Sophie Gamboa, Grace Girard, Kari Green-Orset, Kaitlin Hardy, Courtney Hayes, Sonja Hird Clark, Jaida Hotmire, Julia Lager, Pete Macleod, Alicia Price, Ella Roberston, Luke Simolunas and Gabrielle Soresso.
• The instructors at Pentagon Mixed Martial Arts, for their efforts to pivot to online/virtual programs during the COVID-19 pandemic “so that children have the ability to maintain their connection to their peers and instructors and help them hold onto a sense of normalcy in these chaotic times.”
Individual instructors are Nikko Agustin, Nathan Bennett, Marithalia Caton, Suldbayar (Sugi) Damdin, Grace LeVally, Sujina Maharjan, Vivek Nakarmi, Miya Sanjaasuren and Tanachon (Chon) Yingwitthayakhun.
Honored with Do for Kids awards, in addition to Liles, were David Guas of Bayou Bakery; Charron McKethean of the Extended-Day program at Long Branch Elementary School; Carol Sabatino of Carlin Springs Elementary School; and Chris Seaton of Project Belong.
Since the inception of the awards program in 2004, nearly 140 Champions have been recognized across the community.
