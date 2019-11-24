Longtime Arlington business owner Jaddish “Jay” Katyal has been appointed by Gov. Northam to serve as a private-security-sector representative on the Criminal Justice Services Board.
Board members work with members of the General Assembly to determine the positive and negative ramifications of proposed changes in the law as they relate to criminal-justice services.
“I look forward to working for the people of the commonwealth in this new capacity,” said Katyal, the founder and CEO of JagKumar, an information-technology and electronic-security company based in Arlington.
In 2016, Katyal was appointed to the Private Security Services Advisory Board of Virginia, and will continue on that body.
