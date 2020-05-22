Claudia Morales of Arlington has been named 2020 Foster Parent of the Year for Arlington by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
She is among award recipients from 10 jurisdictions across the Washington area to receive the honor.
Morales was approved as a foster parent in 2015, and since has had nine children join her family.
“Those who have worked with Morales describe her as incredibly flexible, a true nurturer of both the children and their families, and someone always willing to go above and beyond,” the awards committee noted. “[She] may be found donating toys around the holidays, supporting recruitment efforts at community events, or taking leave so that she can be home with children who need extra support.”
The Council of Governments partners with local and state child-welfare agencies around the region to recognize outstanding parenting on an annual basis.
“It’s an honor to recognize these amazing parents and the stability and sense of family that they provide for the region’s children in need,” said Erica Serrano of the Arlington Department of Human Services, who chairs COG’s Foster Care Advisory Committee. “We hope that their stories inspire other families to consider opening their lives and their homes as a resource parent.”
Award recipients will be honored in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.