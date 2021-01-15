Arlingtonian pens work in great blunders of history

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Dr. Charles Toftoy, an historian and Arlington resident, recently has penned “Blunnders: The Shocking Mistakes That Altered History.”
In the work, Toftoy analyzes 32 history-changing blunders and uncovers a host of “cover-ups, conspiracies and countless lies” surrounding them.
The book is available in print and online formats through Amazon.
Toftoy is the author of several previous works of fiction and nonfiction. For information, see the Website at www.charlesntoftoy.com.
