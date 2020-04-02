David Foster, a former two-term member of the Arlington School Board and former member and president of the Virginia Board of Education, will be honored with the 2020 Chairman’s Award by the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia.
The honor, and others, were anticipated to have been bestowed at a gala on April 23, but that event has been delayed due to public-health issues.
Being honored with the 2020 Sorensen Leadership Award are Ben Davenport, chairman of First Piedmont Corp. and a former rector of Virginia Tech, and Jim Dyke, a senior adviser at McGuireWoods and former state secretary of education. Dels. Emily Brewer and Jay Jones have been selected for the Emerging Leadership Award.
Former U.S. Sen. John Warner was tapped to receive the 2020 Lifetime Leadership Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.