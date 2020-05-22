Rick Hodges of Arlington has won a prestigious Nautilus Book Awards silver medal for his debut novel, “To Follow Elephants.”
Celebrating “better books for a better world” for 20 years, the Nautilus Book Awards’ mission is to recognize books that “support conscious living and green values, high-level wellness, positive social change and social justice, and spiritual growth” with exceptional literary quality.
“Winning a Nautilus shines a light on the character of my novel as an engaging, accessible narrative that delivers an uplifting reflection on the convergence between the world of people with the animal world,” Hodges said.
“To Follow Elephants,” published by Stormbird Press, features a young American man seeking the truth about why his father is in an African prison, a situation his father won’t explain. An African woman helps him learn the truth with the help of wild elephants – who are also characters.
The elephants’ saga intersects with the human story, and the reader is immersed in their world as an elephant matriarch teaches a young elephant the ways of elephant society.
For information on the book, see the Website at www.stormbirdpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.