Two Arlingtonians – one living, one deceased – are among five inductees into the 2021 class of Strong Men & Women in Virginia History, an initiative sponsored by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy.
Krysta Jones and the late Evelyn Reid Syphax were honored for their contributions to civic life and education.
Jones in 2006 founded the Virginia Leadership Institute, which is now known as Vote Lead Impact, designed to mentor African-Americans seeking to run for elected office and provide scholarships for those seeking leadership-development support.
Syphax, who died in 2000, served on the Arlington School Board and, before that, was founder of the Syphax Child Care Center. She also served as a teacher and reading specialist, and was a driving force behind creaton of the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington.
The other 2021 inductees are Dr. Lerla Joseph of Richmond, a physician and founder of the Central Virginia Coalition of Healthcare Providers; state Sen. L. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, the first woman and first African-American to serve as president pro tem of the Virginia State Senate; and the late Stan Maclin, a Mennonite minister and social-justice activist in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Strong Men & Women in Virginia History initiative also helps prepare future leaders by sponsoring an annual essay contest for Virginia students.
For information, see the Website at lva.virginia.gov/snw.
