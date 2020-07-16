Four decades ago, Westover residents Virginia Ball and her husband spoke out in support of a planned group home for adult men in the community.
After her husband’s death and a 24-year absence from the county, Ball (now Virginia Ball Biafore) returned to Arlington and looked around for opportunities to be of service.
“At age 80, I wanted to do something useful,” she said, and opted to re-engage with the group home, its residents and staff as a volunteer.
Her impact? Biafore makes sure each resident has a cake on his birthday; helped coordinate the Easter dinner; oversaw planting of vegetable and flower gardens; and provided support for counselors who came to work despite the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been, Biafore said, a two-way street of support. “I appreciate the many important relationships that have evolved,” she noted.
For her work, Biafore was among the recipients lauded July 14 at the fourth annual “Arlington Cares” celebration, hosted by Volunteer Arlington under the sponsorship of the Shooshan Co.
The award recipients represented a wide array of volunteer service.
“I am completely inspired and amazed,” said Volunteer Arlington executive director Lisa Fikes. “Their stories are different – different ages, different causes, different passions – but you can see a similar thread. They listen to the needs of their community and they cared and made a difference.”
Like so many community gatherings over the past four months, this one was moved online.
“Our event looks a little different this year, but I can assure you that the same spirit you have experienced the past three years is still alive and well,” Fikes said.
And then, it was on to the awards.
“I feel like an Oscar winner, but even better!” said Alex Gavin, who was honored for her work in support of Bridges to Independence’s youth program.
Volunteers, staff and participants in the program “go above and beyond,” Gavin said. “They empower some of the most vulnerable in our community.”
Also honored was Kristen Alleyne, a student-activist at Washington-Liberty High School who said her parents had instilled in her the passion to give back.
Alleyne encouraged everyone to “have empathy and love for those in their communities.”
Volunteer Arlington is a collaborative effort of the Arlington government and the Leadership Center for Excellence. Karen Coltrane, CEO of the latter group, said the awards ceremony was an opportunity to highlight “the magic that happens when we give our skills and time to others.”
On hand to salute the recipients was Natalye Paquin, CEO of Points of Light.
“There’s a role for all of us to play . . . to create a world where barriers to engagement are gone,” she noted. “The most powerful force of change is the individual who strives to make a positive difference.”
Also honored at the event:
• Lifetime of Service Award: Hanh Nguyen.
• Distinguished County Service Award: Bethany Zecher Sutton.
• Distinguished Corporate Service Award: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union.
• Family Volunteer Service Award: The Parrish family.
In addition, the hour-long program offered a roll call of 324 individuals who provided at least 100 hours of volunteer service across 19 different organizations in the 12-month period ending in June.
Fikes was quick to note that while long-term volunteering is wonderful, even something like “micro-volunteering” is important.
“Even just for a simple act that might take only a minute . . . you can make a difference,” she said.
• • •
