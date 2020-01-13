Gov. Northam has reappointed Kurt Eberly and Todd Yeatts, each of Arlington, to the Virginia Aerospace Advisory Council.
Eberly is vice president of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, and Yeatts is senior manager for government operations for Boeing.
