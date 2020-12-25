The Arlington County Bar Foundation has named Jennifer Brust, a partner at Bean Kinney & Korman, as the recipient of its 2020 Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award for outstanding contributions to the foundation and broader community.
Brust’s selection was announced by the foundation’s chair, Sudeep Bose, who noted her work as a fund-raiser and service as treasurer of the organization.
Brust earned a law degree from George Mason University, where she currently serves as an adjunct professor, and also is a substitute judge with the Arlington General District Court. Active in the Arlington County Bar Association since 1992, she served as its president in 1998 and instituted the “Homework Club” where Arlington lawyers team up with struggling elementary-school students and help them with their homework.
According to her law firm, Brust represents clients in commercial and civil litigation, banking, bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, construction litigation, real-estate disputes, and government contract litigation. She actively litigates in the state, federal and bankruptcy courts in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, and has argued cases before the Virginia Supreme Court.
The Bar Foundation award, first presented in 2012, honors three legendary members of the Arlington legal community: George Campbell Jr., Ken McFarlane Smith and Betty Thompson.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
