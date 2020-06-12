Book-distribution effort aims to reach Arlington students in need

Volunteers from the Arlington chapter of the advocacy group Moms Demand Action recently delivered hundreds of new and gently used books and games to families participating in the Barcroft Elementary School food-distribution program.
The effort is part of the group’s Plant Hope Drive, which aims to brighten the summer for at-risk youth. To date, community members have contributed more than 1,000 books, picture books and games to the initiative.
“Supporting children who are facing uncertain summers due to the pandemic and partnering with small businesses that may also be struggling seemed like a win-win for the whole community,” said Kaydee Myers, who leads the community-outreach efforts for Arlington’s Moms Demand Action group. “It’s really rewarding to know we’re making children smile and also helping some of our favorite local stores.”
The Plant Hope Drive is part of Wear Orange, a national effort every June that aims to raise awareness of the toll gun violence takes on families and loved ones, organizers said.
Last spring, Moms Demand Action Arlington planted a Hope Garden in the Courthouse neighborhood. The group continues to nurture the garden, but because of the pandemic opted to shift their focus to community members in need this year.
To add to the drive’s local impact, Moms Demand Action teamed up with small businesses to create customized bundles of books and games for donors to purchase. Partners included Busboys and Poets, One More Page Books, One Two Kangaroo and Urban Farmhouse.
“The hundreds of books and activities donated by the Plant Hope Drive are providing a summer full of learning and enjoyment for families in need who have been affected by COVID-19 closures,” says Jodi Rosenbaum, the Barcroft Elementary School site coordinator for Communities in Schools of NOVA.
On hand at the distribution were Barcroft principal Judy Apostolico-Buck and librarian Jackie Pippins.
Moms Demand Action volunteers also delivered about 75 new activity books to Doorways for Women and Families for children in its programs.
“These supplies will go a long way to keeping our kids entertained and happy during this stressful time,” said Doorways’ Anna MacNiven.
Lelia Nebeker of One More Page Books said the initiative proved a boost to the bookstore during a time of extreme stress on small businesses.
“This initiative has helped bring attention to our small store and introduced us to new customers,” she said. “It’s been amazing to see the orders pouring in from people eager to support Plant Hope, and us, by providing books to children in our community.”
