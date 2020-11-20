The Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations of cash and gift cards from community members to provide gift cards to 500 Fairfax County families in need, so they can purchase food and gifts for their children at the holidays.
Community members are asked to donate to the Holiday Program via Britepaths’ secure online donation page at www.britepaths.org, or mail a check to 3959 Pender Drive, Suite 200, Fairfax, Va. 22030, with “Holiday” in the memo line.
The families receiving assistance have identified need and have been referred by Fairfax County Public Schools staff at schools with which Britepaths partners, located in Annandale, Baileys Crossroads, the city of Fairfax, central Fairfax County, Falls Church, Herndon and Vienna.
For more information, call (703) 273-8829 or see the Website at www.britepaths.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
