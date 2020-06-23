The “Roarin’ Twenties” were just getting started when McLean resident Lucille Quinn was born.
Her indomitable spirit and enthusiasm for life are evident to all she meets, including most recently, her many friends at the Lewinsville Retirement Residence, where she has lived the last two of her 10 decades.
As Quinn approached her 100th birthday on June 21, her friends at nearby Lewinsville Presbyterian Church realized that the ongoing pandemic would rule out a typical celebration.
So on the big day, Quinn’s friends stood, spaced at 6-foot intervals, beneath her balcony at Lewinsville Retirement Residence with balloons, cake, banners and flowers to make sure she would remember the day properly. The group sang “Happy Birthday,” accompanied by a trumpet.
Quinn, a North Carolina native and one of 10 children, moved to Washington, D.C., in 1938 in pursuit of a government job. After a short stint with the Internal Revenue Service, she accepted a “more interesting” offer from a Georgetown dress shop.
Eventually, that experience led to her own business in Georgetown, Lucille’s Fashions. But she still found time to work evenings as a substitute teacher, preparing others to enter the work force.
Quinn raised three children from her first marriage, but only one – a daughter in Massachusetts – survives today. Her first and second husbands also are deceased.
When asked the secret of her long life, she was quick with her response. “There is no secret,” she said. “Be good to yourself, treat other people the way you want to be treated and when faced with a decision between right or wrong, try always to choose the right.”
