Caroline Jones, who has served as president/CEO and in other positions for Arlington-based Doorways, will leave the organization in February to take a position as resident-services director for the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.
Jones “has done a terrific job facilitating significant growth in Doorways’ public and private community partnerships and building a strong, stable organization poised to continue strong service to the people of Arlington,” said Carmen Oviedo, who heads the board of Doorways (formerly Doorways for Women and Families).
Jones “is an extraordinary community leader who strives to strengthen and empower vulnerable families through the services at Doorways and through strong partnerships she has built throughout the community,” added Anita Friedman, director of the Arlington County government’s Department of Human Services.
Jones had served as client-services director of Doorways for eight years before being tapped, nine years ago, to head the organization, which focuses on issues including homelessness, domestic violence, sexual violence and economic empowerment.
“This organization’s response is more critical than ever,” she said. “I will forever be a donor, advocate and ally to this amazing agency that has inspired and taught me more than words could ever capture.”
An Arlington resident since 1995, Jones in 2016 was appointed to serve on, and now chairs, the state government’s Sexual and Domestic Violence Professional Standards Committee.
