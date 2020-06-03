Encore Creativity for Older Adults will not be hosting in-person summer programs, but has announced the Encore University Summer School, a six-week program of more than 20 offerings of singing, music courses and vocal instruction led by noted conductors.
The initiative will run from July 6 to Aug. 13 over Zoom, and is open to all local residents over age 55. No prior music experience is needed.
“We hope our new offering will engage our Encore singers and new singers – keeping loneliness at bay and bring them joy and a sense of community,” said artistic director Jeanne Kelly.
Courses will run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for unlimited participation is $50, with a registration deadline of July 3.
For information, see the Website at www.encorecreativity.org.
