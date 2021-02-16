[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The board of directors of the Clarendon Alliance has announced that Jenée Padmore will serve as its new executive director.
“I am passionate about community collaboration and outreach. I recognize the unique circumstances that have confronted our neighborhood. As we recognize each hurdle, I look forward to helping our amazing population find resources and solutions to help them succeed,” she said in a statement announcing her appointment.
Padmore previously served as portfolio manager for CBRE, director of Count the Region, economic-development associate for the Vienna town government and NoMa Business Improvement District, and coordinator of the Mark & Brenda Moore and Family Foundation. She also has been a special-events coordinator for a number of organizations.
“Jenée brings a wealth of experience in community organizing, economic development, nonprofit management, and event production,” said Scott Pedowitz, president of the Clarendon Alliance Board of Directors. “She joins us during an unprecedented time for our neighborhood and organization, and we are looking forward to working with a leader of her caliber.”
(2) comments
Clarendon is an Urbanist mess. Older buildings are allowed to crumble for decades until they're torn down for Post Modern monstrosities, sharing the streetscape with used car lots. Streets and sidewalks repurposed for recreation with no consideration given to multi-modal safety and social crowding. Bars and restaurants routinely fail, replaced by more bars and restaurants that also fail. "Planning" for Clarendon initiated and facilitated by non-residents who don't and won't live anywhere near 'Smart Growth". What's "vibrant" about all that?
How about an end to in-fill gentrification aka "Smart Growth" and finding ways the workforce and middle class can live where they work in Clarendon, like in actually affordable apartments above Clarendon's many bars, restaurants, and boutique retail?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.