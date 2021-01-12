[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Columbia Pike Revitalizaton Organization (CPRO) has partnered with La Cocina VA to support the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network (A-SPAN).
CPRO will fund the $9,000 needed to provide 100 meals per week through March 31 (1,300 meals in total) to support the homeless-services program. Financial support has come from Arlington Presbyterian Church, E.G. Reinsch Cos. and anonymous donors.
“The past year has been tough for so many of our residents,” CPRO executive director Kim Klingler said. “We want to do our part to provide for our most vulnerable populations this winter while supporting one of our newest Columbia Pike businesses, La Cocina VA.”
While A-SPAN’s homeless-services center has its own kitchen and staff, the public-health situation has cut into food donations and limited volunteer meal-preparation efforts. The shelter also has expanded its capacity to accommodate 35 more clients than in previous months.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org/mealsforaspan.
