The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded a record $422,160 in grants to 32 local organizations through its 2020 Community Investment Funds Grant program.
The funds will help support the work of organizations that are providing critical services to residents throughout Northern Virginia, including programs that help with poverty relief, job training, education and emergency housing.
The large grant total “reflects the extreme generosity of our donors, and, most importantly, the foundation’s commitment to help make a positive impact on those who are disadvantaged throughout Northern Virginia,” said Brandon Elledge of Holland & Knight, chairman of the grants committee.
“I am very honored to have been a part of this process and want to thank the over 40 volunteers and the foundation’s staff who helped make this such an unprecedented and successful grant cycle.”
For more information and a complete list of grant recipients, see the Website at www.cfnova.org.
