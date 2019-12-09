From healthy cooking to financial literacy to student empowerment, Virginia Cooperative Extension offers a wide array of programs for local residents.
But the effort wouldn’t succeed at the local level without a corps of dedicated supporters willing to pitch in.
“Our staff is not very large but our impact [through volunteerism] is mighty,” Extension officer Reggie Martin said at a Dec. 5 showcase and celebration of volunteers.
“We are trying to add something to this community, and – to brag a little bit – I think we’re doing a great job,” said Martin, who heads the Alexandria office (Caitlin Verdu is coordinator of the Arlington office).
Administered jointly by Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, the Virginia Cooperative Extension program may be better known in more rural areas of Virginia. But it plays a major, if sometimes unsung, role in the inner suburbs, too.
“The support of volunteers is what makes a difference – thank you, thank you so much,” said Dr. Edwin Jones, director of Virginia Cooperative Extension, who attended the celebration at Fairlington Community Center.
Volunteers support programs ranging from Master Food and Master Financial Education to Arlington Regional Master Naturalists and Energy Masters.
The goal of each is to provide support and education in the community, offering “resources to the entire family,” Martin said.
“Without somebody to teach you, do don’t learn those skills,” he said.
Perhaps the best known Extension program is 4-H, a training program for youth. In the Arlington-Alexandria area, it reached 1,200 participants in 2019.
“It needs to be part of our future,” said Mark Jinks, Alexandria’s city manager and, like his siblings, a product of the program (their father was a 4-H coordinator in upstate New York).
Jinks said efforts have been ramped up to make the programming relevant beyond rural areas.
“4-H has continued to expand in urban areas, and this [event] is living proof,” he said, noting that the values instilled through the program are developing “great future community leaders.”
(Jones said plans call for expanding the national roster of 4-H participants from the current 6 million to 10 million. “We have a lot of kids in urban environments who are not [yet] touched,” he said.)
On the healthy-eating front, Virginia Cooperative Extension provides programming on both gardening – Master Gardeners in the region contributed nearly 16,000 volunteer hours of service over the past year – and nutritional education.
Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, who founded a business in Alexandria to reduce food waste and later was elected to the Alexandria City Council, said such educational and training programs are vital in communities that have significant wealth and health gaps.
“The work the Extension is doing is incredibly important,” she said. “We need the energy and commitment of everyone – there is a place for all of us.”
The annual event was sponsored by the Extension Leadership Council, which provides support to the Arlington and Alexandria offices.
• • •
For information on the Arlington office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, see the Website at https://arlington.ext.vt.edu.
