The McLean branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has opted to cancel its fall used-book sale due to public-health conditions.
The sale has been a fixture of the local community for more than a half-century. It raises thousands of dollars for scholarships for women returning to college, local high-school STEM awards, and AAUW fellowships and grants for women.
“There has always been wide community support for the book sale, and the branch is grateful and very appreciative,” leaders of the organization said. “There are plans for fund-raisers that will partially compensate for the book-sale proceeds. Watch for one in early July. It will not only enable contributors to support the scholarships and fellowships, but will also please Washington Nationals fans.”
