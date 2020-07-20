Arlington County Board members on July 18 approved the temporary relocation of the once-a-week Crystal City Farmers’ Market, so services could continue to be provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The traditional spot of the market – the 2000-2100 block of Crystal Drive – does not have enough room to space out vendors to meet “social-distancing” requirements. As a result, the National Landing Business Improvement District sought to have the market relocated to a parking lot in the 400 block of 11th Street South.
That parcel is soon to be the site of construction activity, with plans for a 306-unit residential building, so the move will be decidedly temporary in nature (perhaps just a few months).
The market operates on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. from April through November. Approximately 15 vendors take part.
