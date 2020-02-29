On Feb. 22, 2020, Peyton Gyor became the first female member of Cub Scout Pack 116 to earn the Arrow of Light, Cub Scouting’s highest rank.
But she didn’t stop there, becoming the first Pack 116 scout to earn the Dr. Charles Townes Supernova award, recognizing achievements in science, technology, engineering and math [STEM].
The Supernova requires the Cub Scout to work with an outside mentor. Trent Tebbe, an engineer, who also owns a grain farm, volunteered his time to serve as Peyton’s mentor.
For one part of the award requirements, they reviewed blueprints for farm equipment and discussed the importance of accurate blueprints. Peyton then had to create her own blueprints for a project and build it. She chose a catapult.
Pack 116 was chartered by Trinity Presbyterian Church, and includes students from neighborhoods around Glebe Elementary School.
(0) comments
