Arlington Retirement Housing Corp., the non-profit owner of the Culpepper Garden senior-living facility, has tapped a new executive director.
Marta Hill Gray, who has more than three decades of experience in marketing, sponsorship and communications, succeeded Linda Kelleher on July 1. Keller had served as executive director for five years, part of a career totaling 46 years in the social-safety-net field.
Susan Philp, who chairs the Arlington Retirement Housing Corp. board, said Gray was the right choice to keep the organization’s momentum moving forward.
“Our board is thrilled to welcome Marta, and we look forward to her devoting her strong non-profit leadership and fund-raising skills on behalf of our residents,” Philp said.
Founded in the 1970s and located in Ballston, Culpepper Garden offers 273 independent-living and 72 assisted-living apartments to seniors of limited means. During Kelleher’s tenure, a major rehabilitation of the original building was begun; renovations are expected to be completed in the fall.
Culpepper Garden plans to host a number of get-acquainted sessions with Gray once public-health conditions allow.
