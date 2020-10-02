A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the refurbishment of the original wing of the Culpepper Garden senior-living facility will be held “virtually” on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
The $62 million project upgraded the 1970s-era main original building to modern standards, and expanded the total capacity from 206 units to 2010.
Culpepper Garden is Arlington’s largest affordable-housing community for seniors, offering both independent and assisted living. The renovation project was a joint effort of Arlington Retirement Housing Corp. and Wesley Housing, along with a host of partners.
Initially, there had been plans to hold an in-person event (with proper public-health restrictions in place) on Oct. 13, but that has changed to an all-online program to be streamed on Facebook Live.
No registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.culpeppergarden.org.
