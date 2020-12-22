DAR chapter participates in Wreaths Across America

In observance of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19, members of the McLean-based Freedom Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered at the Wren-Darne Family Cemetery in Falls Church to remember the fallen, to honor those who serve and their families and to teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Chapter members were joined by Pete Greene, the owner and guardian of this family plot that dates from the 1770s.
Mr. Greene, a veteran himself, purchased the cemetery in 2012 and he and his wife have worked tirelessly to restore it after many years of neglect.
The mission of the DAR is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. During a private ceremony, chapter members and Mr. Greene placed a wreath for each veteran resting at the cemetery. As each wreath was placed, each veteran’s name was read aloud, along with the story of the individual’s life and service.
The veterans honored were Revolutionary War Col. James Wren of the Fairfax County Militia; War of 1812 Col. John S. Wren of the 5th Regiment Virginia Militia and Capt. Robert Darne of the 1st Corps d’Elite Virginia Militia; and Civil War veteran John Robert Darne.
Wreaths were also placed for Wren and Darne family members resting in the cemetery to honor the military families who endure sacrifices every day on Americans’ behalf.
The ceremony, originally intended to be open to the public, was changed to a private event due to the COVID pandemic. After the ceremony, members of the public were able to visit the cemeterery to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served the nation.
Every year, National Wreaths Across America Day sees the placement of Veterans’ Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,500 additional participating cemeteries with support from dedicated volunteers and sponsors from all 50 states and beyond.
For more information about Wreaths Across America, see the Website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. For more information about Freedom Hill chapter NSDAR, see the Website at www.freedomhilldar.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
