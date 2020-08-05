Aug. 28 is the deadline for applications to participate in the 2020 “Arlington Neighborhood College” program, sponsored by the Arlington County government.
Class sessions will run online Thursday evenings from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19. Participants will learn about a variety of civic topics.
Applicants must be 18 or older, live in Arlington and be willing to devote time to the program. Spanish-language interpretation will be provided as needed.
Launched in 2000, the program has graduated more than 400 community members, including two (Katie Cristol and Matt de Ferranti) who currently serve on the County Board.
For information on the program, call (703) 228-7933 or see the Website at https://projects.arlingtonva.us/neighborhood-conservation/college/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.