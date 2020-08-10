The ongoing public-health crisis has delayed progress on a potential resident curatorship at Lahey Lost Valley House in the Vienna area, but Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) officials are gearing up to select a curator soon.
FCPA officials and the agency’s Resident Curator Evaluation Team for the Lahey Lost Valley property will host a “virtual” public meeting Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. to evaluate the application received for the site.
The Park Authority this fall will decide whether to approve the application submitted by Mitchell Queener, which he presented at a March 3 meeting.
The resident curator for the site, located at 9750 Brookmeadow Drive north of Vienna, will need project-management skills, Queener wrote in his application letter. The home will need to be rewired, its plumbing retrofitted, chimneys brought up to specifications, its heating-and-cooling system redesigned and retrofitted, and the roof inspected and maintained, he wrote.
Queener stated he has 15 years’ experience with project management and systems engineering in the construction, technology and manufacturing sectors. He also is an experienced woodworker and has restored antique automobiles, according to the letter.
“My vision for this home is to restore the home in appearance to the late 1800s to early 1900s in appearance,” he wrote. “I would like to combine this historic appearance with modern convenience of central HVAC, appliances, etc. The grounds of this property would also need to be updated with flower beds and repair of the patios to re-level the bricks and create a welcoming environment around the house.”
Queener also is proposing to produce Web videos demonstrating his renovations to the home, in hopes of educating the public on how to perform similar work.
The mid-18th-century, brick, hall-parlor home, which also has a 1940s-era brick addition, was built on land granted to William Gunnell in 1730. Gunnell’s son, Henry, and wife, Catherine, built a working plantation at the site by 1760.
The family in 1940 sold the house and 45 acres to Richard and Carlotta Lahey, who moved a wood-framed kitchen addition away from the brick house for use as an art studio. In place of the removed kitchen section, they built a two-story brick addition.
The Gunnell family, whose members were leaders in Fairfax County in the 18th and 19th centuries, owned the property through the 1930s, officials said.
In 1940, the house and 45 acres were sold to Richard and Carlotta Lahey, who moved a wood-framed kitchen addition away from the brick house and used it as a freestanding artist studio. In the former kitchen section’s place, they constructed a two-story brick addition.
In the early 1990s, Carlotta Lahey included in her will a bequest that would donate the house, furnishings and 22 acres of land to the Park Authority. FCPA took possession of the property after she died in 1999.
The now-vacant house has 2,000 to 2,200 square feet of space and sits on an un-coursed rubble-stone foundation. The house has two bedrooms, a finished bathroom, one roughed-in bathroom, six fireplaces, a family room with exposed ceiling beams, and a formal hall and parlor that have decorative, hand-carved molding.
The Board of Supervisors in 2014 authorized the Park Authority’s resident-curator program, in accordance with enabling legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2011. Selected curators can live in publicly owned historical buildings for free, but must maintain and upgrade the sites and open them to the public at least once annually.
The public can view the Sept. 2 meeting about the Lahey Lost Valley property via computer or phone. For information on how to join the meeting remotely, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/resident-curator-program/lahey-lost-valley. While FCPA officials will not be accepting public comments at the meeting, area residents can submit written comments about the proposal to the project manager via parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov by Aug. 26.
To view the applicant’s presentation, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2EV7wKD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.