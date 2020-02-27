Departing Arlington Independent Media leader lauded

Arlington County Board members on Feb. 25 paid tribute to Paul LeValley, who earlier in the month stepped down as executive director of Arlington Independent Media (AIM).
LeValley was the guiding force for AIM’s growth over the past 27 years, said County Board member Christian Dorsey, who once served on its board of directors.
Dorsey praised LeValley’s “desire to make it a pre-eminent organization, not just in the region but in the country.”
“You produced results,” he told LeValley, citing “some incredible milestones of growth.”
The organization has grown to provide multi-media training and offers cable-TV, radio and Internet programming, and frequently has brought home national honors.
LeValley, who announced in late January he would step down due to health issues, told County Board members the success of the non-profit organization had been due to its staff, volunteers, content providers and other supporters.
“It’s not very many people in the world that get to spend their career doing something they believe in 100 percent,” he said. “I’m very humbled.”
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
