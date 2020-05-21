For those who require a court date to finalize divorce proceedings locally, there will still be a little wait in Arlington.
“The Arlington Court is still processing divorces” despite challenges posed by the current public-health pandemic, Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson tells the Sun Gazette.
Ferguson said that most divorces can be finalized without a court hearing. With the Circuit Court closed to most non-essential business, none is being held at the moment.
“For those that require a hearing, those are being scheduled in June or later,” Ferguson said.
(On a more positive note, the clerk’s office has begun processing marriage licenses without the need for in-person appearances by those getting married.)
About 45 percent of all first marriages, 60 percent of second marriages and 73 percent of third marriages end in divorce, based on national statistics. Divorces most frequently occur in the seventh and eighth years of marriage, after which the rate declines until about the 15th year, then flattens out for the duration of the marriage.
