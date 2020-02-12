Donation of church materials to augment Arlington community archives

A century and a half’s worth of historical documents from one of Arlington’s predominantly African-American houses of worship will now be safely stored in perpetuity and be more easily available to scholars, historians and the broader community.
The Arlington library system on Feb. 9 celebrated the acquisition of the archive of Lomax A.M.E. Zion Church, which was founded by freed slaves in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and has been a seminal part of the Green Valley community since the 1870s.
“Lomax’s history and roots in Arlington and the community run extremely deep – we’ve come this far by faith,” said the church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. Adrian Nelson, at a ceremony marking donation of the records to the library system’s Center for Local History.
Judith Knudsen, who heads the center, said the materials represented in the donation are “an incredible collection” that will be well-cared-for.
The church was established as Wesley Zion Church by former slaves in June 1866 in Freedmans Village in the eastern portion of Columbia Pike. In 1874, the congregation purchased land in Green Valley (at a cost of $75 with a $5 down payment) as a permanent home, and two years later the church was renamed in honor of Bishop T.H. Lomax. Two of Lomax’s great-great-granddaughters were in attendance at the Feb. 9 event.
During the segregation that prevailed in the early and middle 20th century, Lomax A.M.E. Zion was one of a half-dozen predominantly African-American congregations in Arlington that banded together in support of black residents and to push for civil rights.
“It was a true community . . . a united front for equal rights,” Nelson said.
In the days leading up to the August 1963 March on Washington, civil-rights activists from around the country were housed and fed in the Lomax fellowship hall, and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Ralph Abernathy spoke in the church parking lot.
President George H.W. Bush addressed the congregation in 1992, and 11 years later, Lomax was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Working with the library system in preparing the materials for donation was the church’s historical committee, chaired by Brenda Cox. “She’s a tenacious and devoted archivist and historian,” said Bishop W. Darin Moore, presiding prelate of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District of the A.M.E. [African Methodist Episcopal] Zion Church.
(“Brenda and I have been working [on this] for years – I don’t think there are two people in this room happier than us,” Knudsen added.)
Also serving on the church’s historical committee are Gloria Camp, Linda Campbell, DaJuan Green, Lillian Jones, Linda Mitchell, Andrea Peterbark, Denise Pincham and Todd Pincham.
The Arlington Community Archives, part of the Center for Local History, has a relatively short history of its own, having been established in the 1990s. But efforts have been ramped up to aggregate and disseminate local stories, especially of groups that historically have been underrepresented in the narrative of history.
“We’re just starting to appreciate how really important [that history] is,” said County Board Chairman Libby Garvey.
The Lomax materials represent “a really, really significant donation” that helps “narrate the story of Arlington and all of its people,” Garvey said.
“It’s crucial to preserve these kinds of records,” she said.
The Lomax materials are in the process of being inventoried; eventually, a “finding aid” will be produced to help researchers in accessing material. While it’s unlikely the entire collection will be digitized and be made available online, the finding aid and some of the materials likely will be, Knudsen said.
Nationally, the A.M.E. Church grew out of the Free African Society in the 1780s. Worldwide, it currently has 1.2 million adherents, Moore said.
