Diana Ortiz, who has more than two decades in the social-safety-net world, has been tapped as president of Doorways, the non-profit safety-net provider.
She succeeds Caroline Jones, who departed earlier this year to take a post with the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.
“With her extensive experience and knowledge of the services we provide, the complex dynamics of this work, and the essential role Doorways plays in the lives of so many, Diana is poised to lead the agency in growing and adapting to the changing world around us,” said Carmen Oviedo, Doorways’ board president.
(Oviedo also thanked Maureen Devine Ahl, who served as interim president of Doorways – formerly known as Doorways for Women and Families – for most of 2020, “successfully leading the agency through a truly unprecedented and challenging time in preparation for this next chapter.”)
Ortiz originally came to Doorways in 2009 as its child-mental-health specialist, and several years later was promoted to clinical director. She later moved with her family to a three-year stint in Japan, working with the Marine Corps Community Services.
After her return to the local area, she served as director of social services for Ayuda.
“I am committed to continue working with underserved communities and leading the next generation of advocates and social-services professionals while making systemic changes in our local community to improve the safety and well-being of our neighbors,” Ortiz said. “Every inch of who I am is committed to Doorways’ mission.”
