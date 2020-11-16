For the short term, the mid term and the long term, the Arlington Historical Society is working to develop plans that will expand its footprint – and that of the area’s past – within the broader community.
First up will be a planning initiative scoping out efforts to physically rehabilitate the 130-year-old Hume School property, which for decades has served as the Arlington Historical Museum.
Constructed in 1891 and heavily used as a schoolhouse for nearly seven decades before being handed over to the historical society in 1960 for use as a museum, the building “is in serious need of renovation,” said Frank O’Leary, a former county treasurer who, as a trustee of the Warren G. Stambaugh Foundation, is working to find ways to bring the facility up to modern standards.
But that is just the start.
“Even if fully renovated, the museum would not meet the standards of a ‘world-class’ county,” O’Leary said. “All of this presents [the historical society] with the need to not simply renovate a declining structure, but to develop plans for an improved museum that will be a source of pride for all of us.”
To do so, supporters are pushing to bring together local residents, the business community and government at the state and local levels. To help speed the process, the Stambaugh Foundation has offered to serve as a partner and hold an online event in coming months to get the ball rolling.
The foundation is devoted largely to issues improving the lives of those with disabilities; its namesake 35 years ago was author of the Virginians with Disabilities Act, a forerunner of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The foundation’s goal is to ensure any renovation to the Hume School building (and any future expansion of it) would ensure maximum accessibility to those who visit.
(The Stambaugh Foundation is named in honor of the late Del. Warren G. Stambaugh. In a connection to the current proposal, Stambaugh in 1985 cosponsored state legislation providing a modest stipend to support maintenance of the museum.)
A first step would be raising $50,000 to support a feasibility study looking at the condition of the Hume School building, and to provide a blueprint that the Historical Society can use to proceed with any plans it develops.
The effort has the support of Cathy Bonneville Hix, president of the society.
“The Arlington Historical Society is fortunate to have the 1891 Hume School – the oldest standing school [in Arlington] – as the site of our artifact-rich museum,” she told the Sun Gazette. “Our current work on the museum is focused on creating the first-rate museum that the Arlington community deserves.”
In recent years, the society has ramped up efforts to address pressing concerns about the physical condition of the museum, which in normal times is open Fridays through Sundays and for special events (though it largely has been closed since the pandemic hit in the spring, as has the other historical-society property, the Ball-Sellers House in Glencarlyn).
Any major rehabilitation effort, let alone an expansion, likely would be beyond the current means of the largely volunteer-run society, which each year has a budget of around $100,000 and usually has about $250,000 in assets (both restricted and unrestricted) on hand. It does not receive county-government funding.
O’Leary, who likes to think big, anticipates a kickoff event called “I Remember Warren” saluting the legacy of Stambaugh, who died of a heart ailment at age 49 in 1990. Donors are being solicited for amounts ranging from $250 to $5,000 in support, but “no donation is too small,” the former treasurer said.
(To be kept in the loop as planning for the event continues, e-mail fxoleary1983@gmail.com with “I Remember Warren” in the subject line.)
The Hume School in 1978 was designated as a stand-alone local historic district, which means any exterior renovations or expansions will need to go through a community-review process overseen by the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. In 1979, the property was added to both the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places, but those largely are honorifics and do not come with any additional preservation requirements.
Located on Arlington Ridge Road overlooking Pentagon City, the Queen Anne-style building was designed by Washington architect Stanley Simmons for what was then known as the Alexandria School Board (Arlington didn’t become “Arlington” until 1920).
“Prompted by reforms in education and heightened by municipal support for more sophisticated, often monumental structures, local governments gradually replaced the small wooden schoolhouses of the 19th century with commodious and frequently stylish structures, of which the Hume School is a particularly fine example,” notes the Virginia Landmarks Register citation.
“Its sophisticated detailing and distinctive tower have made it a landmark since it first opened,” the Virginia Department of Historic Resources notes.
The school was named in honor of civic leader Frank Hume, and continued providing schooling to multiple generations of Arlington students until it was shuttered in 1956. After being deeded to the historical society in 1960, it received an overhaul and was opened in its current capacity as a museum three years later.
For information on the facility, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
The Arlington County government through the years has largely been ambivalent when it comes to embarking on a large-scale (read: pricey) effort to develop a museum or cultural center, although talk of one has percolated now and again for the past three decades.
In 2014, a task force was set up to consider establishing a cultural center as part of a broader redevelopment of county-government property in the Courthouse area.
“Ideally, the [center] would tell Arlington’s story through exhibits, research facilities, educational programs and special events. The space should include theater space adaptable for a variety of events and a library bookshop,” then-Arlington Historical Society president John Richardson told the Sun Gazette at the time.
But the redevelopment proposal never grained traction, and the cultural-center proposal seemed to die with it.
