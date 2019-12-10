Members of Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge #2188 hosted a Thanksgiving food-basket charity event at the lodge to support in-need families referred from Fairfax County Public Schools and other social-safety-net organizations.
Families “adopted” by the lodge received a turkey, basket of groceries and pies, $50 Giant gift card and winter clothing, as well as an invitation to the organization’s annual Children’s Christmas Party.
The event was overseen by the lodge’s Exalted Ruler, Alicia Pome.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a charitable, fraternal order with 2,000 lodges and nearly 1 million members nationally. Lodge #2188 was founded in 1963.
