Encore Learning will conduct its courses and classes in an online environment this fall, and will host a course preview on Thursday, Aug. 27 in preparation for course registration beginning on Aug. 31.
Courses will be taught on the Zoom platform, with about 35 to be presented during the fall.
Clubs and special events also will be held online, where possible.
The organization is open to all those over age 18 and currently has about 1,000 members in Arlington and across the region. For information, see the Website at www.encorelearning.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.