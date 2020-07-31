Energy Masters program is recruiting volunteers for fall training

The Energy Masters program is accepting applications for its 2020-21 volunteer-training program, which begins in October.
Volunteers (ages 16 and older) receive specialized training, then commit to providing at least 25 hours of volunteer service (20 for students) in hands-on and educational support of local residents.
Since its establishment, more than 260 volunteers have aided more than 1,000 families in Arlington and Alexandria as part of the program, a joint initiative of EcoAction Arlington and Virginia Cooperative Extension.
