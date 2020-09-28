The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) raised $25,700 through a fund-raiser effort conducted in lieu of the organization’s annual fall used-book sale, which was canceled due to the public-health situation.
“The branch was particularly rewarded by the many notes and comments we received from the community, expressing their support and shared disappointment in not having a book sale this year,” organizers said.
While down from the record $47,000 raised by the 2019 book sale, the event was deemed a success. Funding will support scholarships for women attending George Mason, Marymount and Trinity universities.
“This money is greatly needed by these women, who are often single moms,” AAUW officials said.
As part of the fund-raiser, there was a raffle of baseballs signed by Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, which resulted in nearly half the total amount raised. Winner of the balls were K. Robbett of Alexandria, T. Spulak of McLean and J. Reimers of Falls Church.
[The Sun Gazette provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
