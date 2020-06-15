The Arlington-based Ethiopian Community Development Council is holding a series of “virtual” events on June 18, 19 and 20 in observance of the 19th annual World Refugee Day.
“Join us for a panel discussion to hear about the refugee experience, take some time to learn about how to advocate for refugees during COVID-19, and come together virtually to imagine our collective future,” officials said.
For a list of events and to register, see the Website at https://ecdcus.eventcreate.com/.
