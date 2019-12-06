Kirsten Conrad, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources for Arlington and Alexandria, has been named recipient of the second annual “Golden Radish Award” from the Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture.
Conrad will be saluted for her “significant contributions to advancing urban-agriculture issues, programs and enterprises in Arlington,” officials said.
The first award recipient was Puwen Lee of the Arlington Food Assistance Center, honored in 2018.
The awards will be presented at the organization’s winter meeting, to be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library. For information, see the Website at http://home.arlingtonurbanag.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.