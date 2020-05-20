Danielle and Jesse Dredge have been named 2020 Foster Parents of the Year for Fairfax County by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
They are among award recipients from 10 jurisdictions across the Washington area to receive the honor.
“The Dredge family has provided Fairfax foster children with stability, structure, nurturing and connection,” the award citation noted. “With each placement they have been influential in how they manage the children’s adjustment to their placement, provide interventions and strategies when children have noted struggles, set clear boundaries, and worked with the child and biological family toward reunification.”
The Council of Governments partners with local and state child-welfare agencies around the region to recognize outstanding parenting on an annual basis.
“It’s an honor to recognize these amazing parents and the stability and sense of family that they provide for the region’s children in need,” said Erica Serrano of the Arlington Department of Human Services, who chairs COG’s Foster Care Advisory Committee. “We hope that their stories inspire other families to consider opening their lives and their homes as a resource parent.”
Award recipients will be honored in September.
