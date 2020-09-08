The Fairfax County chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently bestowed two Community Service Awards.
In an August ceremony, the Community Service Awards Committee chair and chapter leadership presented the 2020 Community Service Awards to Kelli Schollard-Sincock of Inspired Matterz and to Holly Seibold of BRAWS.
Schollard-Sincock is a local artist utilizing her talents to teach therapeutic art to incarcerated men and women, both in jail and transitioning back into the community, as well as working with women in local shelters. She also works with children throughout the Northern Virginia higher-needs communities.
Originally from California, Schollard-Sincock moved to the Northern Virginia area about 16 years ago. Since 2017, she has volunteered with the sheriff’s departments of both Fairfax and Alexandria, teaching more than 400 men, women and children at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and at Inspiration Matterz studio.
“Through Ms. Schollard-Sincock’s volunteer community service to inmates, shelters and in our communities, she is inspiring, motivating and changing lives by her work to bring out the artistic talents of those she serves,” DAR officials said in announcing the award.
Seibold is the founder and executive director of “Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelter,” also known as BRAWS.
Through the generous support of local businesses, foundation and individuals, the organization provides needed feminine products and undergarments to women and young girls in shelters, schools, jails and prisons. BRAWS has quickly become one of the most prominent and recognized not-for-profit organizations in the metro area.
“Holly is a dedicated and vigorous advocate for women’s rights, especially as it relates to menstruation inequity,” DAR officials said, noting her advocacy at the Virginia state government and in other areas.
Seibold serves on the board of the Vienna Business Association, as well as an appointee of the Virginia Council on Women. In addition, she is a member of the Northern Virginia Community College Advisory Board.
The nominations of the award recipients were made by DAR members Janet Gore and Mary Ann Ressin.
• • •
