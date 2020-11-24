The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department will participate in the annual National Capital Region Fire and Emergency Medical Services Departments’ 2020 “Toys for Tots” campaign. The campaign aims to “bring holiday joy and deliver a message of hope to children,” officials said.
Fairfax County fire stations will accept donations from now through Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
In years past, county firefighters and paramedics have welcomed residents donating toys into the department’s fire stations. But because that is not possible this year owing to the pandemic, officials will place collection boxes outside the front door of each fire-and-rescue station every morning. This will make it easier for the public to drop off toys while minimizing contact with firefighters and paramedics, fire officials said.
Residents will be able to drop off toys until 8 p.m. each evening.
Children served by this campaign include toddlers and youths through age 17. The campaign will only accept new, unwrapped toys and will not accept toy guns, knives or similar items that can be used as, or considered to be, weapons. Checks or money orders for donations must be made payable to “Toys for Tots.”
The campaign’s goal is to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season, when needs likely will be even greater because of the public-health crisis, officials said.
Thanks to the generosity of local residents, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department last year was able to provide the Marines with approximately 12,000 toys that filled two tractor trailers.
Maj. Bill Hendricks of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve founded the “Toys for Tots” program in Los Angeles in 1947, according to the organization’s Website. Hendricks said he had been inspired by his wife, Diane, whose handmade doll was the first toy donated to the program.
