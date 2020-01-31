The Fairfax County library system is seeking the community’s nominations for those deserving of its Staff Excellence Awards.
The nomination form will be available in branches and online from Feb. 1-15. Nominations will be reviewed by the Library Board of Trustees, and recipients will be honored at the March 11 board meeting.
For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/library/staff-excellence.
