The Fairfax County library system’s Memory Depot stations have now expanded to a total of six library branches.
Memory Depot is a do-it-yourself station that enables users to digitize materials such as photos and VHS cassettes. Residents attend an orientation before being able to reserve time at the stations.
The stations are available at Centreville Regional Library, City of Fairfax Regional Library, George Mason Regional Library, Pohick Regional Library, Reston Regional Library and Sherwood Regional Library.
The library’s Memory Depot stations can digitize photographic prints, negatives and slides; scrapbooks and other documents; VHS and VHS-C videocassettes; audiocassettes; and 3.5-inch floppy discs. Vinyl albums can be copied at Centreville Regional Library only.
For information, see the Website at https://research.fairfaxcounty.gov/Memory-Depot.
